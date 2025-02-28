Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.38 million.

AMED stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

