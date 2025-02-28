Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $25.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ameresco traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 156877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,758.50. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in Ameresco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Ameresco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ameresco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $666.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.31 million. Research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

