American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Raised by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 32,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.7 %

AWK stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

