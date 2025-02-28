American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.78 and last traded at $70.44, with a volume of 116399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Trading Down 13.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $931.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

In related news, Director James G. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $100,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,252.67. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $315,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,589,523.20. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $789,898. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 842.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.