Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $510.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $525.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $539.74 and a 200 day moving average of $513.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.