AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.07. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $70.07.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,609,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,685,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.