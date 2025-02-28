Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,994. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.

Get Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF alerts:

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.