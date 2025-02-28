Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance
Shares of COWS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,994. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.
About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
