Amplify High Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA YYY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. 320,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,813. Amplify High Income ETF has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.
About Amplify High Income ETF
