Amplify High Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YYY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. 320,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,813. Amplify High Income ETF has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

