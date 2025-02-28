Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 4,090 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,090 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $250,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,520.90. The trade was a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amy Marie Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,468 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $274,067.12.

On Thursday, January 16th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $60.43 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

