Analysts’ Downgrades for February 28th (ACHC, ALG, ATHM, AXTA, BSY, CPSS, CYD, CZNC, DCGO, DD)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 28th:
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $177.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $224.00.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $2.85 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $155.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $220.00.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.
WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
