Analysts’ Downgrades for February 28th (ACHC, ALG, ATHM, AXTA, BSY, CPSS, CYD, CZNC, DCGO, DD)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 28th:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare Company Inc alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $177.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $224.00.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $2.85 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $155.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $220.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.