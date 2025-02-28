Analysts Issue Forecasts for Baker Hughes FY2025 Earnings

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2027 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $43.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

