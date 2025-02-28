Analysts Offer Predictions for Lemonade FY2026 Earnings

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Lemonade in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Lemonade Price Performance

NYSE:LMND opened at $35.47 on Friday. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lemonade by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $81,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,431.50. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $481,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,000.50. The trade was a 11.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,657 shares of company stock worth $33,868,724 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

