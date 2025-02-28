Analysts Offer Predictions for LOW Q1 Earnings

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2027 earnings at $13.31 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $245.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.50 and a 200 day moving average of $258.77. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $159,029,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.