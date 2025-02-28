Analysts Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target at $14.80

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

IAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $57,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,528.50. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 19,109 shares of company stock valued at $197,696 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,789,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after buying an additional 580,323 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at $3,949,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 895,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 309,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,281,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after acquiring an additional 269,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.65 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

