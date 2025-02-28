Analyzing Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) & Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Mitie Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Mitie Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mitie Group and Green Organic Dutchman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitie Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Given Green Organic Dutchman’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Organic Dutchman is more favorable than Mitie Group.

This table compares Mitie Group and Green Organic Dutchman”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitie Group $5.59 billion 0.33 $158.76 million N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.00 -$33.62 million ($0.41) N/A

Mitie Group has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman.

Profitability

This table compares Mitie Group and Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58%

Volatility and Risk

Mitie Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitie Group beats Green Organic Dutchman on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service. It serves to financial, professional, life science, manufacturing, media, telecom and tech, retail, shopping centres, transport, utilities, central and local government, critical environment, defence, education, healthcare, and justice and immigration sectors. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

