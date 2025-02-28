Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $446.38 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.08.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

