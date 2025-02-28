Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.50 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,534 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Toll Brothers worth $20,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.20 and its 200-day moving average is $140.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.86 and a 12 month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.