Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $25.12 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,265 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $25,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

