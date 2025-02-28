Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $32.04 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5,606.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,013 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $32,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.46 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.85.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,021.20. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $234,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,935.22. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,593,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

