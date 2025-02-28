Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Invests $7.73 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $702.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $642.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $698.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $873.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.