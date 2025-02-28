Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,936 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

