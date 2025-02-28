Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGLOY. Citigroup lowered Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Anglo American Stock Down 2.5 %
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
