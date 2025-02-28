Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $28,540,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after purchasing an additional 587,329 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $1,865,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.4 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

