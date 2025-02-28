Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Aptiv by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

