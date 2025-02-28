Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 915.86 ($11.54) and traded as low as GBX 869 ($10.95). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 869 ($10.95), with a volume of 1,325 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £146.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 901.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 915.86.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

