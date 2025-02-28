Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
ABUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 13.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 63.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 218.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 831,663 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 453.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
