Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Zacks reports.

Shares of Arcadium Lithium stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,851,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,123,498. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.45. Arcadium Lithium has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 234,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $1,362,101.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,332,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,754,742.60. This trade represents a 14.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley lowered Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

