Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CEO Terry J. Rosen Purchases 19,800 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) CEO Terry J. Rosen bought 19,800 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $201,564.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,001,348.80. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.14. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. Research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 187,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 40,904.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 25.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 931,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 186,750 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 39.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

