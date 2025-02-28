Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of Ardent Health Partners stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Ardent Health Partners has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

