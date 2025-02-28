Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.74 ($0.05). 4,110,379 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 2,088,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.88 ($0.05).

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £32.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.39.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

