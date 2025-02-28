Argyle Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,446 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,472,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,437,000 after buying an additional 3,220,235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,664.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,355,000 after buying an additional 2,116,520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,773,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2,221.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.73%.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

