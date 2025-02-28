Argyle Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in UGI by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 628.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $33.26 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

