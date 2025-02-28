Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Arhaus stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

