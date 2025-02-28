Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Aris Water Solutions has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ARIS opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.94. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 57,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,475,027.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,165,939 shares in the company, valued at $80,889,741.45. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Delaware Energy Llc sold 3,223,670 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $83,202,922.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,159,678 shares of company stock valued at $106,807,774. Corporate insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

ARIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

