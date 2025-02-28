Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 218,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 263,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Arizona Metals Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

