Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. Arlo Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.090-0.150 EPS.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.96. 1,485,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,936. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 27,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $318,365.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 611,465 shares in the company, valued at $7,056,306.10. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 316,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $3,654,071.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,160,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,477,801.52. The trade was a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,629,360 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Stories

