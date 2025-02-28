ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 291.1% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,716. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.02%. Research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.