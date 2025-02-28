Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
