Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Releases Earnings Results

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.44)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of LON AML opened at GBX 80.20 ($1.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £755.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 79.15 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

