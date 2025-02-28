Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) is Private Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Private Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,576 shares during the quarter. Asure Software accounts for about 6.8% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned 14.11% of Asure Software worth $33,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASUR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 225.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 114,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital raised Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Asure Software Stock Down 6.1 %

ASUR opened at $10.57 on Friday. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.68 million, a P/E ratio of -22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

