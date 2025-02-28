Atb Cap Markets Has Bullish Estimate for TSE:WRG Q1 Earnings

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Energy Services in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Western Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

WRG stock opened at C$2.41 on Friday. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$3.31. The firm has a market cap of C$81.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$64,500.00. Insiders bought 78,600 shares of company stock worth $191,911 over the last three months. 32.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

