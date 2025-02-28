Atlanta Braves’ (BATRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlanta Braves Price Performance
Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 0.80.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. Analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,261,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.
Atlanta Braves Company Profile
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
