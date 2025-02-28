Atlanta Braves’ (BATRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. Analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 5,094 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $213,642.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 169,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,752.68. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,395. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,261,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

