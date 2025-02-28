Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter.
Atlanta Braves Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BATRB opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.62 and a beta of 0.65. Atlanta Braves has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.29.
Atlanta Braves Company Profile
