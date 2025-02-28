Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Australian Ethical Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Australian Ethical Investment Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $555.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.66.
Australian Ethical Investment Company Profile
