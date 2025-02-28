Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Australian Ethical Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Australian Ethical Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $555.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Australian Ethical Investment alerts:

Australian Ethical Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm invests in education, energy, electricity transmission & distribution, government, health & wellbeing, food production, telecommunications, transport, recycling and waste management, sustainable products & materials, Information technology, software and professional services, media, property, recreation financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Ethical Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Ethical Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.