Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $336.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s current price.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

ADSK stock opened at $272.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.59. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

