AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.63. 2,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

