B. Riley Reiterates Neutral Rating for Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

NYSE EB opened at $3.10 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $299.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, COO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,078.85. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Eventbrite by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,312,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 740,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

