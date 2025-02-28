Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Issues Earnings Results

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Shares of BLX traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.18. 127,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.