Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of Extra Space Storage worth $211,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.55.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.40%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

