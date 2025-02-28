Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $203.34 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Synchrony Financial worth $203,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

Shares of SYF opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

